Iglesias was traded from the Orioles to the Angels on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Baltimore picked up the 30-year-old's $3.5 million club option for 2021 last month, but he's now being sent to Los Angeles for an undisclosed return. Iglesias has always been known for his defense, but he broke out at the plate during the 2020 campaign with a .373/.400/.566 slash line and 17 doubles in 39 games. He's poised to take over as the Halos' starting shortstop after Andrelton Simmons became a free agent at the end of the season.