Angels' Jose Iglesias: Still not starting
RotoWire Staff
Iglesias (hamstring) isn't starting Friday's game against the Athletics.
Iglesias will miss a third straight game due to a left hamstring cramp. David Fletcher will shift to shortstop while Jose Rojas starts at the keystone.
