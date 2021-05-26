Iglesias (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels have yet to reveal their lineup for the series finale, but David Fletcher will presumably get the nod at shortstop while Iglesias receives the day off to recover from a left hamstring cramp. Before leaving Tuesday's 11-5 win with the hamstring issue, Iglesias reached base in all three of his plate appearances, coming around to score twice and driving in a run on a double and two walks.