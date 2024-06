The Angels selected Marte's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Marte will join the major-league roster for the first time this season, replacing Adam Cimber (shoulder) in the bullpen after Cimber was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Marte has appeared in 19 games with Salt Lake this year, compiling a 2.89 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 18.2 innings. Ehire Adrianza was released in a corresponding move to open a spot for Marte on the 40-man roster.