The Angels optioned Marte to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Marte will end up as the odd man out of a roster spot as Jack Kochanowicz comes up from Double-A to start Thursday's game against the Mariners. Marte has posted the best numbers of his MLB career this season, logging a 3.55 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 12.2 innings. He's been equally as solid in the minor leagues (2.89 ERA in 18.2 innings), so there's a good chance the 28-year-old right-hander rejoins the Halos' bullpen at some point this season.