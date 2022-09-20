site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jose Marte: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Marte was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Marte has a 7.36 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 15:18 K:BB in 11 innings in the majors across 11 appearances. Rob Zastryzny was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
