Marte was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Angels on Friday with a right elbow stress reaction.

Marte has been shut down from throwing for at least another three weeks because of his stress reaction. By being placed on the 60-day injured list, it opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jake Lamb. Assuming no setbacks, there's a good chance Marte is part of the Los Angeles bullpen at the start of June.