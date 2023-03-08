Angels manager Phil Nevin said that Marte has been dealing with some soreness but will toss a bullpen session Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Nevin didn't go into detail about the nature of Marte's injury, but the unspecified soreness explains why the 26-year-old right-handed reliever has yet to make his Cactus League debut. Marte looks as though he'll be able to make an appearance before the end of the spring, but he'll likely on the outside looking in for a spot in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen.