Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Back in action Monday
Fernandez (hand) is starting at second base and hitting cleanup Monday against the Rangers.
Fernandez has been cleared to return after missing Sunday's game against the Astros with a hand contusion. The 30-year-old, who is hitting .269/.296/.394 with two homers through 32 games this season, will face righty Adrian Sampson in his return to the starting lineup.
