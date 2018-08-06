Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Brought back to majors
Fernandez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Fernandez will rejoin the Angels in order to offer an additional bench bat while Mike Trout continues to deal with a right wrist contusion. The 30-year-old is hitting .250/.250/.306 through 11 games with the big club this season. With Trout considered day-to-day, Fernandez's stay in the majors could be brief.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Sent back to minors•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Heads to major leagues•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: On bench Thursday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Leading platoon at first base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...