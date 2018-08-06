Fernandez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Fernandez will rejoin the Angels in order to offer an additional bench bat while Mike Trout continues to deal with a right wrist contusion. The 30-year-old is hitting .250/.250/.306 through 11 games with the big club this season. With Trout considered day-to-day, Fernandez's stay in the majors could be brief.

More News
Our Latest Stories