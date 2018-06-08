Fernandez had his contract selected by the Angels on Friday and will start at first base versus Minnesota, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Fernandez will be making his big-league debut after tearing it up at the Triple-A level during the first two months of the 2018 campaign. Over 53 games with Salt Lake, he was hitting .345/.412/.562 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI.