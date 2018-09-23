Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Departs with hand contusion
Fernandez was removed from Saturday's game in the first inning with a right hand contusion, though X-rays were negative for a fracture.
Fernandez extracted 14 pitches out of Justin Verlander in that trip to the plate, but Verlander plunked him on the hand to force him out of the game. Thankfully for the Halos, their first baseman's hand wasn't broken, though he's day-to-day and could miss a spell of action as the season winds down for the final week.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: On bench Wednesday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: On bench Sunday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: First homer in win•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Nabs first steal•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...