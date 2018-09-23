Fernandez was removed from Saturday's game in the first inning with a right hand contusion, though X-rays were negative for a fracture.

Fernandez extracted 14 pitches out of Justin Verlander in that trip to the plate, but Verlander plunked him on the hand to force him out of the game. Thankfully for the Halos, their first baseman's hand wasn't broken, though he's day-to-day and could miss a spell of action as the season winds down for the final week.