Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: DFA'd by Angels
Fernandez was designated for assignment Tuesday by Los Angeles.
Fernandez was bumped off the 40-man roster to clear space for minor-league prospects ahead of the Rule 5 draft deadline. The 30-year-old hit .267 with two homers and 11 RBI over 36 games with the Angels in 2018.
