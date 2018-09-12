Fernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Fernandez provided all of the offense for both sides, smashing his first career home run in the second inning in the 1-0 win. The 30-year-old has started five of the club's last six games so he figures to see fairly regular at-bats down the stretch, as he's now slashing .293/.312/.387.