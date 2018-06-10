Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Gets third straight start
Fernandez will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday against the Twins.
It's the third consecutive start for Fernandez, who has recorded two hits in six at-bats over his first two MLB contests. With Shohei Ohtani (elbow) on the disabled list, the Angels have been using Albert Pujols at designated hitter of late, which will continue to open up regular action for Fernandez at first base so long as his bat plays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...