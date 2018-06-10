Fernandez will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday against the Twins.

It's the third consecutive start for Fernandez, who has recorded two hits in six at-bats over his first two MLB contests. With Shohei Ohtani (elbow) on the disabled list, the Angels have been using Albert Pujols at designated hitter of late, which will continue to open up regular action for Fernandez at first base so long as his bat plays.