Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Joins big-league club
Fernandez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Fernandez won't have to wait long before entering the lineup, as he is starting at first base and batting sixth at Houston on Saturday. The 30-year-old could earn himself some additional playing time at first base with Albert Pujols (knee) finished for the season.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Starts at third Sunday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Brought back to majors•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Sent back to minors•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Heads to major leagues•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Sent down to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...