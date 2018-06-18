Fernandez started at first base and batted fifth Sunday, going 0-for-4 in a 6-5 loss to Oakland.

Injuries to Shohei Ohtani (elbow) and Zack Cozart (hamstring) caused a lineup shuffle, allowing Fernandez to man the strong side of a platoon at first base. The 30-year-old hasn't done much with that opportunity, slashing .269/.269/.346 while starting seven of the nine games since his promotion to the majors June 8. Fernandez should continue to see semi-regular starts until one of the aforementioned players returns from injury.