Fernandez signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Fernandez was recently released by the Dodgers after a solid year with their Double-A affiliate. During 90 games with Tulsa, the infielder slashed .306/.366/.498 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI. Considering his fine season in 2017, and that he's nearing 30 years of age, Fernandez will likely receive an opportunity with Triple-A Salt Lake during this upcoming year.