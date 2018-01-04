Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Minors deal with Angels
Fernandez signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Fernandez was recently released by the Dodgers after a solid year with their Double-A affiliate. During 90 games with Tulsa, the infielder slashed .306/.366/.498 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI. Considering his fine season in 2017, and that he's nearing 30 years of age, Fernandez will likely receive an opportunity with Triple-A Salt Lake during this upcoming year.
