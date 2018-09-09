Fernandez went 1-for-3 with the first stolen base of his career in Saturday's rout of the White Sox.

Fernandez returned to the starting lineup after getting a day off Friday. The 30-year-old nabbed his first major-league steal, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect much in terms of speed after he stole just two bases over 184 minor-league games. Fernandez has started five of the Halos' last seven contests (7-for-20), sitting comfortably on the strong side of a platoon at first base with Jefry Marte.