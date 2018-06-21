Fernandez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Mike Trout is at DH again due to a minor finger injury that only bothers him while throwing, so Fernandez will hit the bench for a second straight game while Albert Pujols slides over to start at first base. Fernandez is hitting .276/.276/.345 across nine games with the big club this season.

