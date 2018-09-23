Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Remains out of Sunday's lineup
Fernandez (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Fernandez was diagnosed with a right hand bruise after exiting Saturday's game due to a hit by pitch. The 30-year-old avoided a broken hand, but will spend at least one game out of the starting nine. Jefry Marte starts at first base and will bat sixth for the Angels.
