Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Returns to Triple-A
Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Fernandez's time in the majors was once again brief, as he went 3-for-7 in three games. The 30-year-old has a .279/.279/.349 slash line in 43 plate appearances with the Angels this season, and should at least return to the major-league level when rosters expand at the start of September.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Starts at third Sunday•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Brought back to majors•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Sent back to minors•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Heads to major leagues•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: On bench Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start