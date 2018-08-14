Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Fernandez's time in the majors was once again brief, as he went 3-for-7 in three games. The 30-year-old has a .279/.279/.349 slash line in 43 plate appearances with the Angels this season, and should at least return to the major-league level when rosters expand at the start of September.

