Angels' Jose Miguel Fernandez: Sent back to minors
The Angels optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Albert Pujols' placement on the 10-day disabled list Friday had created a void at first base, but Fernandez only started one game at the position during his latest stint with the Angels. With Pujols expected to return from the DL in the minimum time and Jefry Marte and Luis Valbuena capable of manning first base in the interim, Fernandez was deemed expendable. The Angels recalled reliever Eduardo Paredes from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.
