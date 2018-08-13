Fernandez made his first major-league start at third base Sunday, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a loss to the Athletics.

Andrelton Simmons (knee) was a late scratch, so David Fletcher moved to short, allowing Fernandez to enter the starting nine at third. It doesn't sound like Simmons will be forced to miss much time, but Sunday's lineup configuration hints that Fernandez would be on the strong side of a platoon with Jefry Marte at the hot corner if the Halos' starting shortstop needs a stint on the disabled list. The 30-year-old rookie slashed .286/.286/.357 over 42 plate appearances in the majors this year.