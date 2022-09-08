Quijada (0-4) took the loss and blew a save against the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Jimmy Herget has been the Angels' primary closer of late, but manager Phil Nevin chose to use Herget in the eighth inning with his team up by one run Wednesday. That led to the decision to deploy Quijada in a save situation in the ninth, which backfired when the first two batters he faced belted the ball out of the park. Quijada looked to be a candidate to close regularly after Raisel Iglesias was traded to Atlanta, but the lefty hasn't notched a save since Aug. 14 and did not earn much trust with his blown save against the Tigers.