Quijada (0-3) took the loss against Texas on Sunday, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter over one-third of an inning.

The game was tied 2-2 when Quijada entered in the ninth-inning, but the left-hander was unable to keep things that way. He threw only six of 17 pitches for strikes and loaded the bases before being pulled with one out, and he was tagged with the loss when Raisel Iglesias subsequently surrendered a bases-clearing double. Quijada had been pitching well coming into the contest, allowing only one run over 7.1 innings across his previous seven appearances in July.