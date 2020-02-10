Play

Quijada was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Monday.

The 24-year-old southpaw's 5.76 ERA in his 29.2-inning debut last season wasn't particularly promising, but the Angels must have like his 30.6 percent strikeout rate enough to give him a shot. He'll have to cut his 18.1 percent walk rate dramatically if he's to have much of a career in the big leagues, however. Parker Markel was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

