Quijada (elbow) is in Arizona to continue his throwing progression and could return by midseason, per MLB.com.

Quijada underwent Tommy John surgery last May, so he's now over 10 months into his recovery. The lefty hurler has been throwing from 60 feet as he takes incremental steps toward a return. If all goes well for Quijada, he could rejoin the Angels' bullpen around the beginning of July.