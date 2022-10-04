Quijada allowed two earned runs over 1.2 innings in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning loss against Oakland. He allowed one hit, two walks and struck out one.

Quijada entered the game with one out in the eighth inning and retired both batters he faced. He then stuck around and retired two batters but allowed two runners to reach base in the ninth, both of whom scored after Aaron Loup relieved him. The hold was Quijada's fourth since Sept. 25, but he has now allowed earned runs to score in three of his last five outings and has not recorded a save since Aug. 14.