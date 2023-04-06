Quijada picked up a save Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless inning.

The Angels led by one run heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, and manager Phil Nevin elected to go to Quijada with Seattle due to send up a switch hitter and a lefty as the first two batters in the frame. That decision paid off, as the southpaw reliever worked around a one-out walk to close out the contest and earn the save. Quijada wasn't expected to be a lead candidate for saves out of the Angels bullpen this season, and he may not pick up many more along the way. However, Wednesday's contest provided evidence that Nevin is willing to play the matchups rather than commit to a full-time closer.