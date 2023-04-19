Quijada earned a save against the Yankees on Tuesday, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning.

Quijada got the call with the Angels up 5-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. The southpaw faced two right-handers in Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Volpe along with switch hitter Aaron Hicks, retiring the trio in order on just 10 pitches. Quijada leads Los Angeles with three saves on the campaign, while Carlos Estevez has two. It bears mentioning that Estevez had pitched twice in the previous three days prior to Tuesday, which may have been a factor in holding him out. Still, Quijada has had a great start to the campaign with seven scoreless innings during which he's posted a 6:1 BB:K, and he appears to be more of a co-closer than a second option.