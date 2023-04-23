Quijada (0-1) blew the save and took the loss against the Royals on Saturday, allowing five runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Quijada had been great this season coming into Saturday, holding opponents scoreless and notching four saves while posting an 8:1 BB:K over eight innings. However, he couldn't seal the deal in the ninth inning against Kansas City, allowing six of the eight batters he faced to reach base. The southpaw plunked two hitters and walked another two while throwing just 15 of 27 pitches for strikes, so he clearly didn't have his stuff working for him. Despite the poor outing, Quijada's strong start to the campaign should allow him to remain in contention for save chances alongside Carlos Estevez for the Angels.