Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters before Tuesday's game that the MRI on Quijada's left elbow reviewed some ligament damage, but he's waiting to get a second opinion before determining whether to undergo an operation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Registerreports.

Nevin called the first opinion that Quijada received "discouraging," in his initial report from doctors. The southpaw will receive the second opinion before the team announces the severity of the injury, and whether or not Quijada will need surgery. Even if no operation is deemed necessary, it's very likely the 27-year-old will miss more than the required 15 day on the injured list.