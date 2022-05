Quijada (oblique) will likely go on a rehab assignment soon after facing live hitters Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The left-hander threw 20 pitches in the live batting-practice session Tuesday and didn't suffer any setbacks, according to team head athletic trainer Mike Frostad. Quijada was injured during his Opening Day outing, during which he faced only one batter. He'll likely have a spot in the big-league bullpen if his minor-league rehab assignment goes well.