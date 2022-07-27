Quijada earned a hold against Kansas City on Tuesday by pitching 1.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and one walk.

Jose Suarez opened the game with 5.1 scoreless frames for the Angels, but he ran into trouble by loading the bases with one out in the sixth. Quijada came to the rescue, inducing a fielder's-choice groundout and a flyout to keep the Royals off the scoreboard. The southpaw has picked up two holds so far in July, giving up only one run over 7.1 frames while posting a 9:4 K:BB.