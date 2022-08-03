Quijada pitched a perfect ninth inning to save Tuesday's 3-1 win against the Athletics. He failed to record a strikeout.
With Raisel Iglesias shipped to Atlanta at the trade deadline, Quijada received first crack at the ninth inning and delivered with a clean frame on just eight pitches. The 26-year-old was tagged for three runs in one-third of an inning in his last appearance Sunday but had tossed five scoreless innings while allowing only two baserunners prior. He sports a 3.15 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 20 innings across 21 games this season.