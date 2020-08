Quijada (undisclosed) was reinstated off the injured list Sunday and remains at the alternate training site.

The 24-year-old reported to the alternate training site shortly after the start of the season, but he apparently remained on the injured list throughout August. Quijada made his big-league debut with the Marlins last season and had a 5.76 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 44:26 K:BB across 29.2 innings.