Angels' Jose Quijada: Optioned to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Quijada was optioned to the Angels' alternate training site Saturday.
Quijada has made six relief appearances this season, allowing three runs in 3.2 innings. He'll make way on the roster for David Fletcher, who returns from a sprained ankle in a corresponding move.
