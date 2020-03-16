Play

Quijada was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The Angels claimed Quijada off waivers in February after he posted a troublesome 5.76 ERA and 1.79 WHIP with Miami last season. The southpaw fared well in four Cactus League games, allowing only one earned run and striking out three batters over four innings. Nonetheless, he'll begin the campaign in the minors pending any changes to the club's bullpen needs between now and the start of the regular season.

