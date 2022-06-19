Quijada struck out one in a perfect 10th inning to earn the save in a 4-2 win over the Mariners in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Closer Raisel Iglesias was deployed to keep the game tied in the ninth inning, allowing Quijada a rare high-leverage opportunity when the Angels went ahead in the top of the 10th. He performed well, needing just nine pitches to retire the side. The southpaw has a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 7.2 innings in eight appearances. This was his first major-league save since 2019 with the Marlins, though he's not expected to be in the late-inning mix often.