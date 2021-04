Quijada was re-added to the 40-man roster and moved off the restricted list last week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Visa issues kept Quijada out of spring camp until March 24, and he was subsequently placed on the restricted list. The left-hander has a 5.94 ERA across 33.1 big-league innings and is likely headed to the team's alternate site or the minors when ready to pitch.