Quijada picked up the save in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Royals. He surrendered one hit but didn't allow a run while striking out two over one inning.

Quijada has converted the last two save opportunities for the Angels. The lefty has four saves in eight appearances and has yet to allow a run. Quijada's main competition for saves, right-hander Carlos Estevez, pitched a perfect eighth. Quijada may be the leader for saves now, but the Angels will likely play matchups with their top two relievers.