Quijada (elbow) struck out the side in his first rehab appearance with the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate Wednesday.
It's a promising start as Quijada continues down the comeback trail from last May's Tommy John surgery. The left-hander will eventually move up to a higher affiliate and figures to need most, if not all, of his allotted 30 days during his rehab assignment.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Continues progressing toward return•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Will resume throwing Monday•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Tossing bullpens•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Continues progress toward return•
-
Angels' Jose Quijada: Throwing from 120 feet•