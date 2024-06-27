Share Video

Link copied!

Quijada (elbow) struck out the side in his first rehab appearance with the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate Wednesday.

It's a promising start as Quijada continues down the comeback trail from last May's Tommy John surgery. The left-hander will eventually move up to a higher affiliate and figures to need most, if not all, of his allotted 30 days during his rehab assignment.

More News