Quijada (0-1) took the loss versus the Mariners on Sunday, allowing an unearned run on two hits with his lone out coming via strikeout.

Quijada allowed the initial runner Kyle Lewis to score on a Tim Lopes single in the 10th inning, and that was enough to take the loss. Quijada's only other appearance of the year was a scoreless outing over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's blowout win against the Mariners. He'll likely see mostly low-leverage deployment going forward.