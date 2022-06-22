Quijada (0-2) was tagged with the loss against Kansas City on Tuesday as a result of allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over one inning. He struck out one batter.

The wild contest featured 14 combined runs between the sixth and ninth inning, and the teams went into extra frames with the score tied 10-10. Both clubs went scoreless in the 10th, but the Royals scored twice off Quijada in the 11th and went on to claim a one-run victory. This was only the second time this season that Quijada has allowed an earned run, and he holds a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over nine innings on the campaign.