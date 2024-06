Quijada (elbow) didn't throw from May 27 to June 2 but will resume doing so Monday, per MLB.com.

The week off was part of Quijada's rehab plan, so he didn't experience a setback. The lefty reliever is making his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery last May and isn't likely to return until at least July. He tossed two bullpen sessions before the scheduled break in throwing.