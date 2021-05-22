Quintana allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Quintana surrendered a third inning home run to Mark Canha Friday. In addition, he allowed three doubles. The 32-year-old has struggled this season, posting a career-worst 7.92 ERA and a 1.92 WHIP in 30.2 innings. He has failed to post a scoreless outing or go deeper than five innings. He has a 13.2 K/9, but his .410 BABIP shows that batters are making solid contact when off him when putting balls in play.