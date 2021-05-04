Quintana (0-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 frames Monday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Rays.

Quintana started Monday's game on short notice and the Rays took advantage. He gave up five hits and four runs during the third inning before Willy Adames hammered a 446-foot solo blast off him in the fourth. The 32-year-old lefty now owns a brutal 10.59 ERA through 17 innings and he's allowed at least four runs in all but one start this season. Quintana is expected to face the Dodgers at home this weekend.