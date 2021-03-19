Quintana has started four games this spring, tossing 9.2 scoreless innings and yielding only three hits while posting an 11:6 K:BB.

Aside from issuing a few too many walks, Quintana has been superb against Cactus League opponents, and he worked up to 70 pitches in his most recent outing Wednesday. The left-hander, who signed with the Angels on a one-year contract in the offseason, is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 campaign during which he hurled only 10 innings. He's currently slated to fill the No. 5 spot in the team's starting rotation.