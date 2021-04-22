Quintana didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

While the southpaw had trouble finding the plate consistently, throwing 53 of 95 pitches for strikes, Quintana's eight K's were a new season high and he exited the game in line for his first win of the year before the Angels bullpen fell apart late. Despite the solid outing, he'll take a 9.00 ERA and 17:11 K:BB through 10 innings into his next start, a road rematch with the Rangers on Tuesday.